China puts floating barriers in Scarborough Shoal, blocking Filipino fishermen – PCG

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippines condemns China's installation of floating barriers in Scarborough Shoal, assuring safety and security of Filipino fishermen doing their livelihood in their territory

MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) has installed a 300-meter floating barrier in the Southeast portion of Bajo de Masinloc (BDM), or Scarborough Shoal, blocking Filipino fishermen from fishing in the area, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman Jay Tarriela said on Sunday, September 24.

“The floating barrier with an estimated length of 300 meters was discovered by the PCG and BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources) personnel onboard BRP Datu Bankaw when they conducted routine maritime patrol last September 22, 2023 at the vicinity of BDM,” Tarriela said in a statement.

The PCG spokesperson said that three of CCG’s Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) and the Chinese Maritime Militia’s service boat installed the floating barrier upon arrival of the BFAR vessel in the vicinity of the shoal.

Tarriela added that CCG would always install floating barriers whenever they see a “large number of Filipino fishermen in the area,” as relayed to PCG by the Filipino fishermen there.

CCG drives away Filipino fishermen

While some 50 Filipino Fishing Boats (FFBs) were fishing in Scarborough Shoal, four CCG vessels (CCG-3065, CCG-3066, CCG-3105, and CCG-3301) initiated a series of 15 radio challenges in an attempt to drive away the BFAR vessel and FFBs, Tarriela said.

The CCG crew alleged that the presence of the BFAR vessel and Filipino fishermen violated international law and the domestic laws of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), he added.

“Every radio calls and emphasized that they were carrying out a routine patrol within the territorial sea of BDM. Notably, upon realizing the presence of media personnel onboard the BFAR vessel, the CCG vessels maintained a safe distance and moved away,” Tarriela said.

The PCG and BFAR condemned China’s installation of floating barriers in Scarborough Shoal, assuring safety and security of Filipino fishermen doing their livelihood in Philippine territory.

“The PCG will continue to work closely with all concerned government agencies to address these challenges, uphold our maritime rights and protect our maritime domains,” Tarriela said.

Last week, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) raised the alarm over what they suspect to be massive illegal harvesting of corals in Rozul Reef located in the West Philippine Sea.

AFP Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos disclosed this in a press briefing on September 16. He said that they would increase military presence in the Philippine territory due to the resurgence of Chinese vessels swarming around the area and the massive harvesting of corals.

China has regularly harassed and blocked Philippine ships on resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal. These incidents grabbed the spotlight especially in August, given the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) efforts to publicize China’s harassment of Philippine vessels, including bringing media along to resupply missions or by releasing footage from these missions.

In early August, a resupply mission did not push through after Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia blocked, harassed, then used water cannons against PCG and AFP-commissioned boats. The Philippines tried again in late August and September. While those missions were successful, Philippine boats still encountered harassment by Chinese vessels.

Ayungin Shoal is within the Philippines’ EEZ, according to a 2016 arbitral ruling. China has refused to recognize that ruling and had recently released a 2023 version of China’s Standard Map, which features a 10-dash line that encompasses the entire South China Sea. – Rappler.com