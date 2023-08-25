6 foreigners suspected to be behind ‘scam hub’ moved to BI facility in Taguig

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DETAINED. Workers of an alleged scam hub detained at SKK Building of SA Rivendell Global Gaming Incorporated in Pasay since the raid on August 1.

The eight foreigners are believed to be the brains and/or integral programmers behind the game platforms of SA Rivendell Gaming

QUEZON CITY, Philippines – The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) transferred six foreign detainees from the Pasay-based offshore gaming operator SA Rivendell Global Gaming Incorporated to a detention facility of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig on Friday, August 25.

Designated as “high value” by the PAOCC due to their potential flight risk, the six foreigners were believed to be the brains and/or integral programmers behind the game platforms of SA Rivendell.

The six detainees – five Chinese and a Malaysian – have been identified as:

Chen Sheng

Zhang Shiyi

Weiqiang Zhan

Chong Liao

Xi Feng

Chong Weng Keong, a Malaysian

“(Sila) yung mga utak or brains yun ng syndicate or sila yung mga programmers na gumagawa ng game platforms para sa online gaming (They are the brains behind the syndicate or they are the programmers creating game platforms for online gaming.) Usually, they are capable of paying millions to evade capture. In the case of programmers or IT experts, POGO companies are willing to pay huge amounts to get them out,” said PAOCC director Winnie Quidato.

Although not yet charged with criminal cases, the eight Chinese detainees were subjected to inquest and commitment orders from the immigration bureau, according to Quidato.

Meanwhile, one of the 28 foreign workers, who faced charges for Securities Regulation Code and Cybercrime Prevention Act 2012 violations and posted bail but remained detained due to violation of immigration laws, managed to escape from the SKK Building in Pasay on August 22.

Law enforcement agencies have started a search for Lin Guowei, and the BI has sent out a fugitive manhunt team to arrest and detain him.

The remaining 27 foreign detainees were transferred to the Pasay City Jail under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). They are the following:

Li Luwei

Zhang Junsheng

Li Yanwei

Loh Sie Hung

Sai Maung Maung

Yang Jun

Feng Zhiyuan

Lin Shao Bin

Li Bing Qin

Su Meiling

Peng Guangyi

Luo Shui Ping

Song Yong Zhi

Peng Xing

Zhao Shunan

Li Xiaobin

Jian Xiaolong

Zhong Lang

Liu Rong

Chen Xin Qiang

Qu Jian

Guo Huan Li

Jin Shui Li

Angulaj Selvaraj

Song Hai Feng

Zhang Lei

Song Diedie

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin directed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco to initiate summary deportation proceedings for the 231 foreigners apprehended during the August 1 Pasay raid. The deportation proceedings are scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, and these individuals are also barred from reentry.

Bersamin also ordered Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Matthew David to freeze all assets linked to SA Rivendell, including the SKK Building, and three vehicles found in close proximity: a Toyota FJ Cruiser, Ram Rebel, and Subaru Forester XT.

On August 16, authorities executed a search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 111, resulting in the unsealing of 32 vaults.

Officials said the vaults contained roughly P7 million and US$6,000 in cash, along with credit cards, passports, numerous SIM cards, suspected crypto hardware wallets, automatic OTP generators, and pages bearing crypto seed phrases.

The find strongly indicated the laundering of gains through digital payment systems, officials said. – Rappler.com