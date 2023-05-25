WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, May 26, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, May 26, 2023, ahead of the entry of Super Typhoon Mawar and potential monsoon rain

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, May 26, in preparation for the entry of Super Typhoon Mawar into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Mawar is expected to enter PAR on Friday evening or Saturday morning, May 27. It would be given the local name Betty.

Following the super typhoon’s entry, it is projected to head for the sea east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Mawar is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which could affect the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas starting Sunday, May 28.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Isabela province Echague – all levels (public and private) San Mariano – all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Pampanga Macabebe – all levels (public and private)



Mimaropa

Palawan Roxas – all levels (public and private)



VISAYAS

Central Visayas

Cebu province Argao – all levels (public and private) Carcar City – all levels (public and private) Minglanilla – all levels (public and private) Naga City – preschool to senior high school (public and private) San Fernando – all levels (public and private)



