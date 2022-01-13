Philippines’ daily COVID-19 cases hit all-time high at 34,021

QUEUE. Motorists wanting to get their COVID-19 booster shots wait inside their vehicles, some as early as midnight, at the Quirino Grandstand drive-thru vaccination site in Manila on January 13, 2022.

The Department of Health reports a record-high positivity rate of 47.9%, which means that nearly one in two people tested for COVID-19 turned out positive

MANILA, Philippines – New COVID-19 cases in the country reached 34,021 on Thursday, January 13, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic began.

Thursday’s cases bring the country’s total caseload to 3,092,409. Of these, 7.7% or 237,387 are active or currently sick.

The Department of Health (DOH) also recorded 82 deaths. The total death toll due to COVID-19 in the Philippines now stands at 52,736.

Meanwhile, recoveries were up by 4,694 for a total of 2,802,286.

The DOH also reported a record-high positivity rate of 47.9% out of 78,866 tests in its bulletin. These positive cases were added to the tally of confirmed cases only after further validation. This process helps ensure cases would not be recorded in duplicate, and that all test results had been submitted, explained the department.

A positivity rate of 47.9% means that nearly one in two people tested for COVID-19 turned out positive.

On Wednesday, January 12, the DOH recommended limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic patients and vulnerable groups, such as health workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and individuals with comorbidities (A3).

The Department of Transportation is also barring unvaccinated people from public transportation in Metro Manila, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncements on restricting their movements. But the Commission on Human Rights opposes this, saying that it “effectively restricts the exercise and enjoyment of fundamental rights.” – Rappler.com