CA junks Kapa’s bid vs search warrants over investment scam

The Court of Appeals says arguments submitted by Kapa are 'exactly the same as arguments and issues' already settled by a previous ruling

MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals (CA) denied the plea of Kapa Community Ministry International, the group behind one of the largest investment scams in the Philippines, seeking to reverse the earlier decision that affirmed the search warrants against the group’s officials.

In the junked motion for reconsideration filed in May 2023, Kapa argued that the Manila Regional Trial Court had no authorization from the Supreme Court to issue search warrants against subjects outside of its jurisdiction. It added that the warrants were based on “doubtful, hearsay, and inconsistent testimonies and documents.”

The appellate court’s 13th Division, however, said Kapa’s motion did not raise new points against the previous ruling.

“As the other arguments submitted by petitioner, the Court finds them exactly the same as the arguments and issues that have already been passed upon and settled in the decision dated March 27, 2023 being sought to be considered,” CA said.

The same division in April 2023 dismissed Kapa’s petition that questioned the 20 search warrants issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC), which were implemented in its offices in 2019, including those located in Quezon City, Taytay, and General Santos City.

Kapa elevated the case to the CA after it accused the Manila RTC of committing grave abuse of discretion when it issued the warrants.

The warrants were issued in 2019 in relation to complaints filed against Kapa, which promised returns to contributions of at least P10,000 up to P2 million for “propagation of the religious faith and “establishment of livelihood programs.”

The contributions, it claimed, would grow 30% a month for life which the Security and Exchange Commission said was “mathematically impossible.” – Rappler.com