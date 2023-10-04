3 Filipino fishermen dead as foreign vessel rams boat near Bajo de Masinloc

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEARYN SURVIVORS. Surviving crew members of the Dearyn speak to the PCG in Pangasinan after a foreign commercial ship sank the Filipino fishing vessel.

Three of the Dearyn's crew die at sea after a foreign commercial vessel rammed the fishing boat while transiting waters off Bajo de Masinloc

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipino fisherfolk died after an “unidentified commercial vessel” rammed a Filipino fishing boat passing through the waters in the vicinity off Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

According to an initial report from the Philippine Coast Guard, a surviving crew member of the fishing boat Dearyn said their mother boat was rammed at around 4:30 am on Monday, October 2, while it was preparing to fish some 85 nautical miles northwest of the shoal. The mother boat sank, killing three of its crew members including its boat captain.

The PCG confirmed that the commercial vessel was foreign, although it has not said which country it was from.

The incident was reported to the PCG at around 10 am on Tuesday, October 3, after the 11 surviving crew members of the Dearyn and their 3 dead finally made their way to Barangay Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan.

The PCG has not yet identified the names of those who died from the incident.

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com