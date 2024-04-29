Zambales’ Iba town heat index reaches 53°C | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The heat index in Iba, Zambales, reaches a scorching 53°C on Sunday, April 28, the highest weather bureau PAGASA has recorded so far for 2024.

The Education department suspends in-person classes in all public schools in the Philippines from April 29 to 30, due to extreme heat and a planned nationwide transportation strike.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is monitoring an ‘unauthorized’ Chinese-flagged research vessel spotted northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.

More pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested in U.S. university campuses on Saturday, April 27, as activists demand a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

PREP returns to Manila for a one-night concert on Tuesday, May 7, at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift sells 2.61 million albums and streaming units of The Tortured Poets Department during its first week of release in the US. — Rappler.com