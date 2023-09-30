Philippines
Aquino Administration

Deedee Siytangco, former Cory Aquino spokesperson, dies

Michelle Abad

Courtesy of Philippine Association of Stores and Carinderia Owners, Inc.

Lourdes 'Deedee' Siytangco was 83

MANILA, Philippines – Lourdes “Deedee” Siytangco, the former presidential spokesperson of Corazon Aquino, died on Thursday, September 28, her daughter confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our dearest mother Deedee Siytangco. She has and will always be the holder of my heart. We love you mom,” Sandee Masigan said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 29.

She was 83.

Siytangco was a veteran columnist for the Manila Bulletin, and took part in several civic organizations.

Siytangco was the co-founder of Bulong Pulungan, a media forum that featured prominent personalities, including the late president Benigno Aquino “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Siytangco’s remains will be at Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City from 4 pm on Saturday, September 30, to 10 am on Tuesday, October 3.

She will then be laid to rest at the columbarium of Our Lady of Dela Strada Parish on Tuesday after a 10 am mass, according to Masigan’s post.

Siytangco’s family requested that, instead of flowers, that mourners make a donation to the Contemplative Brothers of Mary Mother of the Poor. Those insistent on sending flowers may send sunflowers, Siytangco’s favorite, according to Masigan’s post.

Her family also said that Siytangco would have preferred her friends and family to wear either yellow or white instead of black. – Rappler.com

Clothing, Apparel, Person

author

Michelle Abad

Michelle Abad is a multimedia reporter at Rappler. She covers overseas Filipinos, the rights of women and children, and local governments.
