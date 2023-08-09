DHSUD fails to check safety of 110 subdivisions, condominium projects

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

State auditors say the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has left home buyers at risk and let property developers get away with safety violations

MANILA, Philippines – State auditors flagged the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for failing to conduct safety checks on 110 real estate development projects.

DHSUD, which is mandated to ensure developers are compliant with construction standards to protect homeowners, failed to check 72 properties in Metro Manila, 29 in Ilocos Region, and nine in Zamboanga Peninsula, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

Some projects included condominiums and residential subdivisions, which were not inspected for environmental and public safety standards.

Inspections should be conducted six months after the issuance of the certificate of registration and license to sell.

Inspectors of the agency, however, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for slowing down on safety checks. COA, however, said that inspectors were already delayed even before the pandemic.

“The audit team could not attribute the above condition to COVID-19 pandemic because the above observation was already noted before the pandemic,” state auditors said.

The agency is responsible for the construction of supporting infrastructure of properties, including roads, sewerage, water systems, and lighting.

DHSUD told COA that they failed to do so in some properties due to “multiple tasks, such as responding to email queries and petty complaints from buyers.”

The agency also cited lack of personnel and vehicles to go to the areas.

COA said that DHSUD left home buyers at risk and let property developers get away with safety violations. – Rappler.com