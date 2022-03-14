DFA to reopen walk-in courtesy lanes in all PH consular offices on March 16

Walk-in courtesy lanes will only be available in regular consular offices. It will not be open in temporary offsite passport services

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) courtesy lanes in all consular offices nationwide will reopen for walk-ins beginning Wednesday, March 16, owing to increased demand for the service.

DFA undersecretary for consular affairs Brigido Dulay made the announcement on Monday, March 14, after the DFA Aseana consular office saw “great demand” for use of the courtesy lane. The service was initially launched at DFA Aseana on Monday for up to 300 qualified and fully-vaccinated applicants.

Dulay said only regular consular offices will open their courtesy lane for walk-ins, while it will be unavailable at temporary offsite passport services (TOPS) since “they’re not built for that.”

The DFA advised only qualified applicants to line up at courtesy lanes. Non-qualified applicants will not be accommodated.

“Please don’t line up if you’re not qualified. You’ll be taking valuable time away from those who are. Please,” Dulay said.

Applicants qualified to avail of the DFA’s walk-in courtesy lane include the following:

Senior citizens

Pregnant applicants – with medical certificate for proof of pregnancy

Solo parents – with valid solo parent ID

Persons with disability (PWD) – with valid PWD ID

Minors aged 7 and below – accompanied by parent or legal guardian, with original and photocopy of minor’s Philippine Statistics Association birth certificate printed on security paper

Overseas Filipino workers – with any of the following: valid Overseas Workers Welfare Administration E-card, valid employment contract, valid work visa, seafarer’s identification and record book

Applicants must also bring the following:

For adults with new applications: original and photocopy of minor’s Philippine Statistics Association birth certificate printed on security paper

Valid government ID

Proof of vaccination (vaccine card)

– Rappler.com