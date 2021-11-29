Rappler Talk: Movement Against Disinformation on their demands ahead of the 2022 elections

We speak with MAD convenors Antonio La Viña and Rico Domingo on what they want from Facebook and other social media platforms before the 2022 race

As the 2022 elections draw nearer, Filipinos are ramping up efforts to protect the electoral process from online disinformation.

The Movement Against Disinformation (MAD), a group of lawyers, members of the academe, civil society groups, local and international non-government organizations, and other advocacy groups, launched on November 17 with an open letter to Facebook, calling for a “more robust approach” to moderating election-related disinformation.

On Monday, November 29, MAD convenors Antonio La Viña and Rico Domingo will join Rappler to talk about the movement, their demands of Facebook, and their plans for other social media platforms where disinformation is rampant.

Tune in at 2 pm through this page or through Rappler’s social media channels! – Rappler.com