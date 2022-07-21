FULL VIDEO: Rappler+ Briefing on how elections played out on social media

Missed this event? Catch up by watching the full recording available to Rappler+ members

On social media, the Philippine presidential race of May 2022 played out differently compared to how the vote turned out. Based on a study by Rappler and data consultancy Nerve, it appeared to be a much tighter two-way race between Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo online.

What happened? How did candidates use social media in their campaigns? And how does this impact future elections in the country? Watch this recording of the Rappler+ briefing that happened last July 6. 2022.

This event was supported by the UN Joint Programme for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Philippines.

