Rappler Talk: Ruy Elias Lopez taking on Baste Duterte for Davao City mayor

Ruy Elias Lopez comes out of retirement to take on Baste Duterte for Davao City mayor

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former three-term Davao City congressman Ruy Elias Lopez has come out of retirement to take on presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte for city mayor.

The mayoral post has been held by the Dutertes for over three decades, save for one term from 1998 to 2001.

Lopez’s candidacy was a surprise to many – erstwhile allies, the few remaining allies and supporters, and, in a way, to Lopez himself.

In this Rappler Talk, reporter Ralf Rivas speaks to Lopez on Davao City’s political history, his platform, as well as the hold of the Duterte family on the city. – Rappler.com