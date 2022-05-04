Rappler Talk: Senator Franklin Drilon on what’s new with the 2022 presidential election

Do political parties still play a huge role in campaigns? Catch the interview live on Thursday, May 5!

Bookmark this page to catch the interview live on Thursday, May 5, at 5 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s less than a week before millions of Filipino voters flock to polling precincts to determine the future of the Philippines.

Presidential candidates and their teams have engaged in intense campaigning for months now, with the goal of being elected as the next Philippine president come May 9, 2022.

On Thursday, May 5, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon about how different the 2022 presidential election is compared to previous polls in the Philippines, as well as what stands out in each candidate’s campaign strategy.

Drilon is the vice chairperson of the Liberal Party.

Do political parties still play a huge role in campaigns? Catch the interview live on Thursday at 5 pm! – Rappler.com