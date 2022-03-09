[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: E minus 60

With only 60 days till the Philippine elections, experts weigh in on the current political situation

With only two months to Election Day, academics from different parts of the Philippines talk to veteran journalist John Nery about their read of the political situation.

Joining this On The Campaign Trail episode are political scientist Ela Atienza from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, sociologist Arnold Alamon from the Mindanao State University-Iligan, development studies specialist Leland dela Cruz from the Ateneo de Manila University, and psychologist Hadji Balajadia of the Ateneo de Davao University.

Watch this on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 pm, on Rappler.