[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Checking up on Yorme

With a successful performance in the first Commission on Elections (Comelec) presidential debate and a small increase in his survey numbers, presidential candidate and Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso is in the best shape he’s in since the start of the campaign.

Join veteran journalist John Nery as he talks to Isko volunteer Drieza Lininding, a key figure in Moro civil society, in a candid discussion of Moreno’s prospects, especially in Mindanao.

Watch On The Campaign Trail on Wednesday, March 23, at 8 pm, on Rappler. – Rappler.com