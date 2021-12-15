[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The mechanics of pro-Marcos disinfo

We dig deep into the anatomy of a disinformation campaign in favor of the Marcoses

After last week’s episode on the Marcos appeal, this week we ask: How do Marcos disinformation campaigns work? And how will they impact on the 2022 elections?

Join veteran journalist John Nery at 8 pm on Wednesday, December 15, as communications professor Cheryll Ruth Soriano explains her pioneering research on Marcos disinformation on YouTube, and university researchers Joel Ariate Jr. and Miguel Paolo Reyes discuss the findings of the UP Third World Studies Center’s Marcos Regime Research project.

Watch “On The Campaign Trail” on Rappler. – Rappler.com