[WATCH] On the Campaign Trail with John Nery: The role of the Left

What is the impact of the Makabayan coalition's decision to support the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo?

Bookmark to watch on Wednesday, February 16, at 8 pm

In this episode of ‘On The Campaign Trail,’ veteran journalist John Nery talks to Makabayan senatorial candidate Neri Colmenares to discuss the role of the Left in the 2022 elections.

Rappler regions head Inday Espina-Varona and University of Santo Tomas professor Felipe Salvosa II will then analyze the Makabayan coalition’s decision to support the presidential candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Watch 'On The Campaign Trail' here on Rappler.