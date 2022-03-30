[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: How the presidency will be won

LIVE

What does it take to win the presidency? Local politicians weigh in

It’s 40 days until the 2022 national elections. Presidential candidates have been hot on the campaign trail, mounting grand rallies and conducting house-to-house campaigns. But what does it take to win the presidency?

Seasoned politicians and influential leaders Deputy Speaker and Cagayan de Oro 2nd district representative Rufus Rodriguez and Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla share with veteran journalist John Nery their analysis of the presidential race.

Watch On The Campaign Trail on Thursday, March 30, at 9 pm, on Rappler.