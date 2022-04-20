Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
19 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
on the campaign trail

[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Ad spend and Comelec rulings

Rappler.com
[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Ad spend and Comelec rulings
Joining us in this episode are Kantar Media's Jay Bautista, Free Legal Assistance Group's Theodore Te, and election lawyer Emil Marañon III

In campaign parlance, there’s “ground war,” which means rallies, sorties, and machinery work, and there’s “air war,” or ad placements in all forms of media – TV, radio, billboards, digital. And in this episode of On The Campaign Trail, we’ll talk about the latter.

How much of a campaign’s budget goes into ad spend, and how is the Commission on Elections regulating this?

Joining veteran journalist John Nery are Kantar Media’s Jay Bautista, Free Legal Assistance Group’s Theodore Te, and election lawyer Emil Marañon III to talk about this.

Watch the show on Wednesday, April 20, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

on the campaign trail

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

2022 Philippine Elections