[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Ad spend and Comelec rulings

Joining us in this episode are Kantar Media's Jay Bautista, Free Legal Assistance Group's Theodore Te, and election lawyer Emil Marañon III

In campaign parlance, there’s “ground war,” which means rallies, sorties, and machinery work, and there’s “air war,” or ad placements in all forms of media – TV, radio, billboards, digital. And in this episode of On The Campaign Trail, we’ll talk about the latter.

How much of a campaign’s budget goes into ad spend, and how is the Commission on Elections regulating this?

Joining veteran journalist John Nery are Kantar Media’s Jay Bautista, Free Legal Assistance Group’s Theodore Te, and election lawyer Emil Marañon III to talk about this.

Watch the show on Wednesday, April 20, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com