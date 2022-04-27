Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
12 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
on the campaign trail

[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: How the world sees us

LIVE
[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: How the world sees us
Joining us in this episode are BBC News' Howard Johnson, The Washington Post's Regine Cabato, and Al-Jazeera English's Jamela Alindogan

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery talks to reporters covering the May 9 elections for international news organizations.

Joining Nery are BBC News’ Howard Johnson, The Washington Post’s Regine Cabato, and Al-Jazeera English’s Jamela Alindogan. They discuss how their part of the world sees the Philippine elections, and how that helps, or hinders, their coverage.

Watch the show on Wednesday, April 27, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

on the campaign trail

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

2022 Philippine Elections