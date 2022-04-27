[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: How the world sees us

LIVE

Joining us in this episode are BBC News' Howard Johnson, The Washington Post's Regine Cabato, and Al-Jazeera English's Jamela Alindogan

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery talks to reporters covering the May 9 elections for international news organizations.

Joining Nery are BBC News’ Howard Johnson, The Washington Post’s Regine Cabato, and Al-Jazeera English’s Jamela Alindogan. They discuss how their part of the world sees the Philippine elections, and how that helps, or hinders, their coverage.

Watch the show on Wednesday, April 27, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com