[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The pastoral and the political

There is an influx of politically outspoken priests on Twitter these days. We talk to some of them.

Young priests unusually active on social media are helping shape the public discourse on the 2022 elections.

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery talks to Twitter-savvy priests @popmonkph, @pads_nosi and @frjohnera, and nun Sr. Ma. Lisa Ruedas DC about their involvement in political discourse on and offline.

Watch this on Wednesday, March 16, at 8 pm, on Rappler. – Rappler.com