[WATCH] On the Campaign Trail with John Nery: The poison in the air

MANILA, Philippines – How has organized disinformation campaigns changed the media landscape for the 2022 elections?

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, two disinformation experts talk to veteran journalist John Nery about how the air is being poisoned: communication research professor Fatima Gaw of the University of the Philippines and political science professor Cleve Arguelles of the De La Salle University.

Join the discussion on Wednesday, April 6, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com