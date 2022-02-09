[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Voting off the ‘ABS-CBN 70’

How should we deal with the 70 representatives who thumbed down the renewal the ABS-CBN franchise?

How should the public hold the 70 congressmen who rejected the ABS-CBN franchise to account in the May 9 elections? Is focusing on a select subset of the 70 a viable strategy?



In this episode of ‘On The Campaign Trail,’ veteran journalist John Nery discusses the matter with Jonathan de Santos, national chairperson of the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines, Egay Erice, Caloocan City 2nd District Representative, and Jean Encinas Franco, associate professor for the University of the Philippines’ political science department. – Rappler.com