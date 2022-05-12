Overseas posts begin releasing poll results; Uniteam gets landslide wins

NEW YORK. Staff at the Philippine consulate in New York officiate vote-counting in an undated picture posted by the consulate on May 10, 2022 (Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines – Several Philippine posts in different countries have begun posting the results of their overseas elections, with dictator’s son and presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, presumptive vice president Sara Duterte claiming landslide victories.

In Singapore, Marcos won the election with 36,806 votes, while Vice President Leni Robredo came second with 12,283.

The Philippine embassy said it recorded a record-high turnout of 52,908 Filipinos who cast their votes out of the 84,877 registered voters.

“I am delighted with the performance of the Philippine Embassy in Singapore for its overseas voting performance this year,” said Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph del Mar Yap. “The 62.33% voter turnout is the highest that the Embassy has ever recorded since overseas voting began in 2004.”

In Taiwan, Marcos also won the election with 23,906 votes out of the 26,492 who voted – translating to 90.2% of voters for Marcos.

Robredo was a distant second with 1,873. For the vice presidential race, Duterte also won by a landslide with 24,093 votes. Robredo’s running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan got 1,218 votes.

In Northeast United States, or the states under the jurisdiction of the Philippine consulate in New York, Robredo and Pangilinan emerged the winners. Robredo and Pangilinan garnered 7,750 and 6,761 votes respectively.

Marcos got 5,796, and Duterte came close to Pangilinan with 6,110. Their top senatorial candidate was Senator Risa Hontiveros, who got 7,463 votes.

The Philippine Times, a Filipino newspaper in Australia, reported that Robredo and Pangilinan won in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Philippine consulates in Melbourne and Sydney. In both posts combined, Robredo won 3,604 votes, while Pangilinan won 3,213.

In these areas, Marcos won 2,775 votes, while Duterte was a hairline away from Pangilinan with 3,084, the newspaper reported.

Data from the Commission on Elections’ transparency server says 61.51% of overseas precincts have reported to the Comelec as of May 12, 9:34 pm. – Rappler.com