WATCH: Island-hopping in Sulat, Eastern Samar

The municipality of Sulat in Eastern Samar can be your next tropical getaway! As it opens up to tourists with diving sites and other water activities, you can also visit the islands and beaches. Macate Island, Island of Brgy. San Vicente, Pawikan Island, Makalayo Island are very much open to visitors.

Watch this video for a sneak peek of the islands in Eastern Samar. – Rappler.com

Boat rentals for island hopping are at P1000-P2000 per day, depending on itinerary and duration.

To get to Sulat, flights from Manila to Borongan (then 1-2 hours land travel to Sulat) via Cebu are scheduled Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays via Philippine Airlines. Flights from Manila to Tacloban (then 6-7 hours land travel to Sulat) are scheduled everyday via Air Asia, Cebu Pacific, and Philippine Airlines.

