The pink provinces: Where Leni Robredo won

Despite placing second overall, Vice President Leni Robredo dominates the presidential race in 15 provinces

MANILA, Philippines – Although the 2022 elections had 10 presidential candidates, in the end it proved to be a two-person race in most parts of the country.

The dictator’s son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., emerged as the presumptive president with over 31 million votes, based on partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as of 12:05 am on Wednesday, May 11.

Opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo is a far second with 14.8 million votes. This is despite a vigorous campaign with passionate volunteers that drew tens – sometimes hundreds – of thousands of supporters to campaign rallies in different parts of the country.

Despite Marcos Jr.’s overwhelming lead, a number provinces remained loyal to Robredo.

These are the 15 provinces where most voters chose Robredo as their president:

In 64 provinces, Marcos won. The province to contribute the most Marcos votes is Cebu, where he gained 2,665,359 votes. Robredo garnered only 577,105 votes in the vote-rich province – a flip from when she won the vice presidential race against Marcos in 2016.

Among the regions, Robredo only won in two: her bailiwick Bicol, and Western Visayas. Marcos dominated the rest.

The only provinces where neither Robredo or Marcos won were Lanao del Sur, where businessman Faisal Mangondato won, and Sarangani, where Senator Manny Pacquiao claimed victory. – Rappler.com