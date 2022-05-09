WATCH: Robredo addresses supporters as Marcos Jr. widens lead in presidential race

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo addressed her supporters early Tuesday morning, May 10, thanking them for their support throughout her campaign.

“Alam kong mahal natin ang bansa, pero hindi p’wedeng maging ugat pa ng pagkakawatak-watak ang pagmamahal na ito (I know that we love the country, but this love can no longer be the root of division),” Robredo said in her speech at past 1 am Tuesday.

She added: “Bagaman may hindi pa nabibilang, bagaman may mga tanong pa tungkol sa eleksyon na ito na kailangang matugunan, palinaw na ng palinaw ang tinig ng taumbayan. Sa ngalan ng Pilipinas na alam kong mahal na mahal ninyo, kailangan nating pakinggan ang tinig na ito dahil sa huli, iisa lang ang bayang pinagsasaluhan natin.”

(Although there are votes that have yet to be counted, although there are still questions about this election that need to be addressed, the voice of the people is becoming clearer. For the sake of the Philippines which I know you really love, we need to listen to this voice because in the end, we share one country.)

Robredo gave her speech hours after her rival, dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., also addressed his supporters after partial, unofficial results showed him leading the presidential race.

As of 2:35 am Tuesday, with 90.91% of precincts reporting, Marcos has 28,980,465 votes compared to Robredo’s 13,839,638 votes. – Rappler.com