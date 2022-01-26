[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Leni Robredo at the halfway point

Philippine elections
How is the Robredo campaign doing – and where does the opposition leader stand among the other bets?

About a hundred days since announcing her presidential bid, and about a hundred days before the election, how is Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential campaign doing?

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery sits down with campaign manager ex-senator Bam Aquino. Afterwards, reporters covering the Robredo campaign respond by sharing their observations.

Watch On The Campaign Trail on Rappler, 8 pm on Wednesday, January 26. – Rappler.com

