[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Sentry politics

To critics, Trillanes is an agent provocateur, but to supporters, he is a sentinel keeping watch

Love him or hate him, ex-senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV has served as sentry of the opposition: provoking Vice President Leni Robredo, then supporting her all-out, and sounding the alarm about the Marcos surge.

Veteran journalist John Nery talks to Trillanes to discuss his reading of the 2022 elections.

Without neglecting the other basic questions, On The Campaign Trail will ask how #WeDecide, and why #WeDecide.

Watch this tonight, Wednesday, March 2, at 8pm on Rappler. – Rappler.com