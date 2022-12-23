Big majority of Filipinos expecting a happy Christmas – SWS

A house in Marikina City features life sized super heroes mixed with fairy tale characters as Christmas display, on November 24, 2022. 85-year-old Elisa Tajonera and her son Manny started decorating their house a decade ago as an annual Christmas attraction for the children and passers by in their community to enjoy and appreciate the spirit of the holiday season.

73% of those surveyed by the Social Weather Stations said they looked forward to a happy Christmas this year

MANILA, Philippines–A big majority or 73% of adult Filipinos expect a happy Christmas this year, higher than the 65% recorded in 2021, according to a national survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

This is the third consecutive year that Filipinos showed optimism during the pandemic holidays. But the latest figure, however, is still lower than the pre-pandemic level of 79% recorded in 2019.

People in the Visayas reported the highest figures, where 78% looked forward to a happy Christmas. This is higher than the 68% recorded in 2021.

In Metro Manila, 71% awaited a happy Christmas, up from 61%. Mindanao also reported better figures, from 60% in 2021 to 75% in 2022. Balance Luzon also saw an increase, from 67% to 71%.

At national level, 7% expect a sad Christmas, hardly moving from the 8% recorded in 2021 and is below the record high of 15% posted in 2020 or the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 49% of Filipinos surveyed said that Christmas is happier now than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 28% said it is the same now as before, and 21% said Christmas is not as happy as before.

A big majority or 61% of people surveyed said that they will be attending in-person gatherings, higher than the 46% recorded a year ago.

Most or 84% of Filipinos said they will not be traveling to visit family and friends this Christmas, similar to the figure posted last year.

SWS also found that more people who said that Christmas is happier now than pre-pandemic times are attending in-person gatherings.

SWS conducted the survey from December 10 to 14 where face-to-face interviews were conducted to 1,200 adults nationwide. The sampling error margins are ±2.5% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. –Rappler.com