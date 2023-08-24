Former DBM OIC Tina Canda dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Budget and Management (DBM) officer-in-charge (OIC) Tina Canda died on Wednesday, August 23, after a years-long struggle with cancer.

In a DBM statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman offered her condolences to Canda’s family and thanked Canda “for dedicating [her] life to the DBM.”

Describing Canda as “a gentle soul with a strong, dependable character,” Pangandaman said the former undersecretary was a “comforting presence in the office where she spent endless hours laboring over paper work to ensure deadlines were met.”

“She is the ultimate mentor and coach of her colleagues who become better public servants, not just through words and concepts but because of her example,” Pangandaman added.

A career bureaucrat, Canda began her career at the DBM as a budget analyst after graduating cum laude from the University of Sto. Tomas in 1986. From there, she rose through the ranks from assistant division chief to division chief, director, assistant secretary, and undersecretary.

Throughout her stay, Canda managed numerous bureaus, serving as the DBM’s go-to person for questions on budget policies and procedures, particularly as they relate to budget planning, execution, and accountability stages of the budget cycle.

Among the most challenging concerns she faced were the question of oversight over the budgets of the military and defense establishment, particularly military and police pensions.

Known for her humor, courage, and solid work ethic, she continued serving even after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

On August 13, 2021, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was appointed OIC of the DBM after then-budget decretary Wendel Avisado stepped down from his post for health reasons

In all, Canda served for 41 years at the DBM. – Rappler.com