LOOK: Promil’s new Gifted Kid is a 6-year-old drone operator

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Promil and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

When Filipinos think about gifted kids, many recall the Promil Kids of years past. From the 90s until now, there continues to be a new generation of prodigies that rise up, and we are reminded of the abundance of gifted brains in the Filipino youth – and that nurturing a gifted brain raises a gifted kid.

Now, a new Promil Gifted Kid has lifted off with his debut in Promil’s latest TVC. For every parent, it’s a dream to see their child fly high – and six-year-old Gordon Lund is already achieving this quite literally as one of the country’s youngest drone operators.

Play Video

First discovered on the internet, Lund wowed netizens online for flying drones alongside the renowned Drone Tech Philippines team in Marikina. Being able to light up the night sky alongside a professional team, Gordon has shown an aptitude for understanding both the art and the technicality of participating in a light show.

In a backstage interview with Promil, Gordon shared that he first learned about operating drones at the tender age of two from his father. “When I was a baby, I was still beginning to fly drones. All I did [was] crash it. And then you know what? Daddy crashed it more times than I crashed it,” said Gordon.

Gordon and his father began the hobby out of the kid’s interest in it. “He just coached me how to fly one because I’m the first one who wanted a drone. I watched them on YouTube and they were so cool,” said Gordon. One of his first tricks, he shared, was to land a drone on his hand.

His knack for tech doesn’t just stop at light shows, either. Gordon, who also said that he’s a big Iron Man fan, said that he’s interested in robotics and pursuing technology that cleans the environment in the future. “When I grow up I’m gonna build a drone that can fly to put some fertilizer in plants and put seeds on the floor because I want to make more nature to help the planet,” said Gordon.

With a brain that has a flair for technology and environmental awareness at such a young age, how do his parents support his growth?

Raising a gifted kid first begins with nurturing and developing their gifted brain.

When combined with a balanced diet, a healthy lifestyle, and proper stimulation in their chosen field, Promil Four can help further nurture gifted kids like Gordon reach new heights as they grow up.

