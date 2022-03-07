Karlo Nograles is new chair of Civil Service Commission

NEW POST. Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles listens as President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials at the Malacau00f1ang Palace on February 21, 2022. Malacau00f1ang photo

If confirmed by Congress, the erstwhile Duterte Cabinet member will head the Civil Service Commission until 2029

MANILA, Philippines – Cabinet Secretary and Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles takes on a new role in government – chair of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

CSC commissioner Aileen Lizada confirmed Nograles’ appointment to Rappler on Monday, March 7, before any announcement from Malacañang confirming the development. She also sent a copy of Nograles’ appointment papers.

According to these papers dated Friday, March 4, Nograles has been named ad interim CSC chairman. The post requires confirmation by the legislative branch.

Nograles takes the place of Alicia dela Rosa-Bala, who retired last February 2, the end of her seven-year term. If Nograles’ appointment is confirmed, he will be CSC chairperson until 2029.

Nograles has served as Duterte’s Cabinet secretary since 2018, taking the place of Leoncio Evasco Jr., who resigned to run for Bohol governor in the 2019 elections. In November last year, Nograles became acting presidential spokesman when Harry Roque resigned to run for senator in the 2022 polls.

Apart from these positions, Nograles is co-chairperson of the COVID-19 task force (IATF). He is executive vice president of the Cusi-led faction of the PDP-Laban, which Duterte chairs.

Before his appointment into the Duterte government, Nograles was the President’s dependable ally in Congress where he was Davao City 1st District representative, a post now occupied by Duterte’s eldest son Paolo.

Nograles’ father, the late former House Speaker Prospero Nograles, had been a longtime political rival of Duterte in Davao City. They mended ties when Duterte won the presidency in 2016. – Rappler.com