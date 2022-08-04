Who’s who: House leaders of the 19th Congress – and their roles

MANILA, Philippines – Between the Senate and the House of Representatives in the legislature, it’s the House that’s the bigger chamber.

In the 19th Congress, the House has 311 members, composed of district representatives and representatives from party-list groups.

When it convened for its first regular session on July 25, 2022, the House also elected its new set of leaders.

Here’s a running list of House leaders – and their respective roles – as of Thursday, August 4, 2022:

House Speaker

Currently: Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez

The House speaker is the fourth highest official in government. He or she is elected by majority vote of all members, through a roll call. In the 19th Congress, Romualdez’s bid for the speakership was unchallenged – he was the only nominee during voting.

He is, as the title suggests, the big boss in the House. The House speaker “presides over the session; decides on all questions of order, subject to appeal by any member; signs all acts, resolutions, memorials, writs, warrants and subpoenas issued by or upon order of the House; appoints, suspends, dismisses or disciplines House personnel; and exercises administrative functions,” according to the House site.

In his absence, it’s the deputy speakers who preside over the House of Representatives.

The House speaker, as well as other House leaders, have both “voice and vote” in all committees.

Deputy Speakers

Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (senior deputy speaker) Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab Antipolo City 1st District Representative Roberto Puno Ilocos Sur 2nd District Representative Kristine Singson-Meehan Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar TUCP Representative Raymund Democrito Mendoza Batangas 6th District Representative Ralph Recto Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Cebu 5th District Representative Vincent Franco Frasco

The deputy speakers are the second highest-ranking officials in the House and may assume the duties of the speaker should he or she be gone, because of resignation, absence, or death. They may also perform whatever roles the Speaker wishes – from overseeing special concerns to making recommendations on key policies.

Usually, the deputy speakers are the key officials of a ruling party or key personalities in a ruling coalition. Romualdez’s deputy speakers represent the various parties and groups part of the “Uniteam Alliance” in the 2022 campaign.

For instance, former president Arroyo is also president emeritus of Lakas-CMD, of which Romualdez is president. Ungab is a member of Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the party Vice President Sara Duterte chairs. Duterte is also co-chairman of Lakas-CMD.

The rest of the deputy speakers represent key parties in the alliance – both national and regional.

Majority Leader

Currently: Zamboanga City 2nd District Representative Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe

The majority leader is selected by the majority, or those who voted in favor of the winning House speaker. He or she is the de facto spokesperson for the majority and “directs the deliberations on the floor.” His or her deputies and assistants may do the same, as directed.

Under the current conventions of the House of Representatives, the majority leader is also chairman of the powerful committee on rules. Why is it powerful? The rules committee sets the agenda for the entire House – which bills will be deliberated upon during session, if a bill is referred to a committee for action, as well as the daily calendar and agenda of the House.

The majority leader, as the representative of the formal “supermajority” in the House, is also expected to manage it – that is, to make sure members toe the coalition line or that members (and the district and sectors they represent) get what is due them.

The majority leader (“majo,” colloquially), is ex-officio member of all standing committees. That means he or she is a member of all standing committees by virtue of his or her post as majority leader.

Deputy Majority Leaders

Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos (senior deputy majority leader) Quezon Representative David “Jay-jay” Suarez Malabon City Lone District Representative Josephine Veronique “Jaye” Lacson-Noel Pangasinan 6th District Representative Marlyn Primicias-Agabas Batangas 4th District Representative Lianda Bolilia Quezon City 3rd District Representative Franz Pumaren TINGOG Representative Jude Acidre Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District Representative Wilter Palma Iloilo 3rd District Representative Lorenz Defensor MARINO Representative Carlo Lisandro Gonzales TGP Representative Jose “Bong” Teves Jr. Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne “Jam” Baronda Isabela 1st District Representative Antonio “Tonypet” Albano Cagayan 1st District Representative Ramon Nolasco Jr. ANG PROBINSIYANO Representative Alfred delos Santos Iloilo 1st District Representative Janette Garin Mandaluyong Representative Neptali Gonzales II Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr.

Assistant Majority Leader

Leyte 3rd District Representative Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon Isabela 6th District Representative Faustino “Inno” Dy La Union 1st District Representative Franciso Paulo Ortega Quezon City 5th District Representative Patrick Michael Vargas Misamis Occidental 2nd District Representative Sancho Fernando “Ando” Oaminal Tarlac 1st District Representative Jaime Cojuangco Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez AKO BICOL Representative Raul Angelo Bongalon Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Alonto Adiong Cavite 3rd District Representative Adrian Jay Advincula Zambales 1st District Representative Jefferson Khonghun Oriental Mindoro 1st District Representative Arnan Panaligan North Cotabato 3rd District Representative Alana Samantha Santos Nueva Ecija 1st District Representative Mikaela Angela Suansing Marikina City 1st District Representative Marjorie Ann Teodoro PBA Representative Margarita Ignacia Nograles AGIMAT Representative Bryan Revilla Cavite 8th District Representative Aniela Bianca Tolentino Cebu 1st District Representative Rhea Mae Gullas Bukidnon 4th District Representative Laarni Roque Taguig 2nd District Representative Amparo Maria Zamora Sorsogon 1st District Representative Marie Bernadette Escudero Quezon 4th District Representative Keith Micah “Atty. Mike” Tan General Santos City Representative Loreto Acharon Sorsogon 2nd District Representative Manuel Fortes, Jr. KALINGA Representative Irene Gay Saulog ACT-CIS Representative Jeffrey Soriano Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District Representative Jeyzel Victoria Yu

Minority Leader

Currently: 4Ps Representative Marcelino Libanan

The Minority Leader is the “acknowledged” spokesperson of the minority part of the House, or all members who did not vote for the winning House speaker.

It’s also not unusual to hear of at least one House member contesting the “legitimacy” of the minority, arguing that although they are the minority in name, its members are still allied with Malacañang. As a result, independent blocs that sometimes label themselves as the “true minority,” have sprung up in past Congresses.

Like the majority leader, the minority leader is ex-officio member of all standing committees.

Deputy Minority Leaders

Northern Samar 1st District Representative Paul Daza (senior deputy minority leader) BH Representative Bernadette “BH” Herrera PHILRECA Representative Presley de Jesus Basilan Lone District Representative Mujiv Hataman ACT TEACHERS Representative France Castro Samar 2nd District Representative Reynolds Michael Tan AAMBIS-OWA Representative Lex Anthony Cris Colada AN WARAY Representative Florencio Noel

Assistant Minority Leaders

Camarines Sur 3rd District Representative Gabriel Bordado OFW Representative Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino Northern Samar 2nd District Representative Harris Christopher Ong Ongchuan 4Ps Representative Jonathan Clement Abalos II BICOL SARO Representative Nicolas Enciso VIII GABRIELA Representative Arlene Brosas APEC Representative Sergio Dagooc

– with research by Michelle Anne Perez/Rappler.com