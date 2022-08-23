LIST: Philippine holidays for 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days in the country for 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation Number 42 on Monday, August 22. The proclamation was made public on Tuesday, August 23.

The regular holidays are:

New Year’s Day – January 1 (Sunday)

Maundy Thursday – April 6

Good Friday – April 7

Araw ng Kagitingan – April 9 (Sunday)

Labor Day – May 1 (Monday)

Independence Day – June 12 (Monday)

National Heroes Day – August 28 (Monday)

Bonifacio Day – November 30 (Thursday)

Christmas Day – December 25 (Monday)

Rizal Day – December 30 (Saturday)

Special (non-working) days:

EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary – February 25 (Saturday)

Black Saturday – April 8

Ninoy Aquino Day – August 21 (Monday)

All Saints’ Day – November 1 (Wednesday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary – December 8 (Friday)

Last Day of the Year – December 31 (Sunday)

Additional special (non-working day):

November 2 (Thursday)

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signs Proclamation No 42, declaring regular holidays and special non-working days for 2023. pic.twitter.com/fZVcVz54O0 — Bea Cupin (@beacupin) August 23, 2022

Separate proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr, the end of the month-long Ramadan; and Eid’l Adha, the Feast of the Sacrifice, will follow after the dates of these Islamic holidays are determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar. The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos will recommend to the Office of the President the dates during which these holidays will fall. – Rappler.com