Your ultimate guide to calculating holiday pay in the Philippines

(2nd UPDATE) The Labor Code says workers are entitled to their full daily pay during regular holidays, even if they do not go to work

MANILA, Philippines – Are you working on a holiday? Under the Labor Code of the Philippines, you are entitled to additional pay when you are required to work during these days, except if you work in retail and service establishments regularly employing less than ten workers.

The Department of Labor and Employment regularly issues labor advisories to remind workers of their right to holiday pay. During regular holidays, workers are entitled to their full daily pay, even if they don’t go to work.

Here’s a general example of how holiday pay is calculated during regular holidays and special non-working days.

