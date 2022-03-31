LIST: Metro Manila, other areas stay under Alert Level 1 until April 15

FREE RIDE. Commuters crowd the MRT at the Araneta Cubao Station during the first day of the work week to avail of the month-long free train ride implemented by the government.

MANILA, Philippines – Virus epicenter Metro Manila is to remain under Alert Level 1 status from April 1 to 15, Malacañang announced on Thursday, March 31.

Other areas placed under Alert Level 1 during the same timeframe are the following:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Baguio City

Lagawe, Mt. Province

Lamut, Mt. Province

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan,

Dagupan City

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

City of Santiago

Quirino

Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya

Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya

Dupax Del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya

Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya

Solano, Nueva Vizcaya

Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya

Central Luzon

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Angeles City

Tarlac

Zambales

Olongapo City

Calabarzon

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Lucena City

Tayabas City, Quezon

Lucban, Quezon

Mauban, Quezon

Pagbilao, Quezon

Plaridel, Quezon

Polillo, Quezon

Quezon, Quezon

Sampaloc, Quezon

Mimaropa

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

Culion, Palawan

Bicol Region

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Daet, Camarines Norte

San Vicente, Camarines Norte

Bombon, Camarines Sur

Cabusao, Camarines Sur

Camaligan, Camarines Sur

Iriga City, Camarines Sur

Presentacion (Parubcan), Camarines Sur

San Fernando, Camarines Sur

Barcelona, Sorsogon

Bulusan, Sorsogon

Casiguran, Sorsogon

City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon

Gubat, Sorsogon

Juban, Sorsogon

Magallanes, Sorsogon

Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

Western Visayas

Aklan

Guimaras

Capiz

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

San Jose, Antique

Sebaste, Antique

Anilao, Iloilo

Balasan, Iloilo

Banate, Iloilo

Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo

Barotac Viejo, Iloilo

Bingawan, Iloilo

Concepcion, Iloilo

Iloilo Dueñas, Iloilo

Guimbal, Iloilo

Janiuay, Iloilo

Lemery, Iloilo

Mina, Iloilo

Pototan, Iloilo

San Dioniso, Iloilo

Santa Barbara, Iloilo

Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), Negros Occidental

La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

Pulupandan, Negros Occidental

Sagay City, Negros Occidental

San Enrique, Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Batuan, Bohol

Corella, Bohol

Dimiao, Bohol

Jagna, Bohol

Lila, Bohol

Loay, Bohol

Loboc, Bohol

Sikatuna, Bohol

Tagbilaran City, Bohol

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Arteche, Eastern Samar

Balangkayan, Eastern Samar

Can-Avid, Eastern Samar

City of Borongan, Eastern Samar

Jipapad, Eastern Samar

Maydolong, Eastern Samar

Salcedo, Eastern Samar

San Policarpo, Eastern Samar

Sulat, Eastern Samar

Taft, Eastern Samar

Albuera, Leyte

City of Baybay, Leyte

Dulag, Leyte

Matag-Ob, Leyte

Palo, Leyte

Tunga, Leyte

Capul, Northern Samar

Lapinig, Northern Samar

Lavezares, Northern Samar

San Antonio, Northern Samar

San Jose, Northern Samar

Victoria, Northern Samar

Western Samar, Samar

Marabut, Samar

Pagsanghan, Samar

Anahawan, Southern Leyte

City of Maasin, Southern Leyte

Hinundayan, Southern Leyte

Libagon, Southern Leyte

Limasawa, Southern Leyte

Macrohon, Southern Leyte

Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte

Pintuyan, Southern Leyte

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Dapitan City, Zamboanga Del Norte

Dipolog City, Zamboanga Del Norte

Piñan (New Piñan), Zamboanga Del Norte

Polanco, Zamboanga Del Norte

Rizal, Zamboanga Del Norte

Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay

Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Iligan City

Cagayan de Oro City

Bacolod, Lanao del Norte

Clarin, Misamis Occidental

Jimenez, Misamis Occidental

Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental

Panaon, Misamis Occidental

Alubijid, Misamis Oriental

Binuangan, Misamis Oriental

City of El Salvador, Misamis Oriental

Initao, Misamis Oriental

Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental

Libertad, Misamis Oriental

Lugait, Misamis Oriental

Naawan, Misamis Oriental

Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental

Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

Davao City

Montevista, Davao de Oro

Cateel, Davao Oriental

City of Mati, Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen

North Cotabato, Cotabato

City of Kidapawan, Cotabato

President Roxas , Cotabato

Cotabato Polomolok, South Cotabato

Santo Niño, South Cotabato

City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

Caraga

Surigao del Sur

Surigao City

Butuan City

Carmen, Agusan del Norte

Jabonga, Agusan del Norte

Magallanes, Agusan del Norte

Nasipit, Agusan del Norte

Bunawan, Agusan del Sur

Loreto, Agusan del Sur

Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur

Loreto, Dinagat Islands

Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte

Meanwhile, these areas are placed under Alert Level 2:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Cagayan Valley

Nueva Vizcaya

Calabarzon

Quezon

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Bicol

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Sorsogon

Masbate

Western Visayas

Antique

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Cebu

Bohol

Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Western Samar

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

City of Isabela

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

General Santos City

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Caraga

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Basilan

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

All other component cities and municipalities not mentioned are classified under Alert Level 2.

