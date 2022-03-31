LIST: Metro Manila, other areas stay under Alert Level 1 until April 15

Check this page to see the alert level status for COVID-19 of your area
MANILA, Philippines – Virus epicenter Metro Manila is to remain under Alert Level 1 status from April 1 to 15, Malacañang announced on Thursday, March 31.
Other areas placed under Alert Level 1 during the same timeframe are the following:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Baguio City
- Lagawe, Mt. Province
- Lamut, Mt. Province
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan,
- Dagupan City
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- City of Santiago
- Quirino
- Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya
- Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
- Dupax Del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya
- Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya
- Solano, Nueva Vizcaya
- Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya
Central Luzon
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Angeles City
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Olongapo City
Calabarzon
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Lucena City
- Tayabas City, Quezon
- Lucban, Quezon
- Mauban, Quezon
- Pagbilao, Quezon
- Plaridel, Quezon
- Polillo, Quezon
- Quezon, Quezon
- Sampaloc, Quezon
Mimaropa
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City
- Lubang, Occidental Mindoro
- Culion, Palawan
Bicol Region
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Daet, Camarines Norte
- San Vicente, Camarines Norte
- Bombon, Camarines Sur
- Cabusao, Camarines Sur
- Camaligan, Camarines Sur
- Iriga City, Camarines Sur
- Presentacion (Parubcan), Camarines Sur
- San Fernando, Camarines Sur
- Barcelona, Sorsogon
- Bulusan, Sorsogon
- Casiguran, Sorsogon
- City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon
- Gubat, Sorsogon
- Juban, Sorsogon
- Magallanes, Sorsogon
- Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Guimaras
- Capiz
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
- San Jose, Antique
- Sebaste, Antique
- Anilao, Iloilo
- Balasan, Iloilo
- Banate, Iloilo
- Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo
- Barotac Viejo, Iloilo
- Bingawan, Iloilo
- Concepcion, Iloilo
- Dueñas, Iloilo
- Guimbal, Iloilo
- Janiuay, Iloilo
- Lemery, Iloilo
- Mina, Iloilo
- Pototan, Iloilo
- San Dioniso, Iloilo
- Santa Barbara, Iloilo
- Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), Negros Occidental
- La Carlota City, Negros Occidental
- Pulupandan, Negros Occidental
- Sagay City, Negros Occidental
- San Enrique, Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Batuan, Bohol
- Corella, Bohol
- Dimiao, Bohol
- Jagna, Bohol
- Lila, Bohol
- Loay, Bohol
- Loboc, Bohol
- Sikatuna, Bohol
- Tagbilaran City, Bohol
- Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
- Arteche, Eastern Samar
- Balangkayan, Eastern Samar
- Can-Avid, Eastern Samar
- City of Borongan, Eastern Samar
- Jipapad, Eastern Samar
- Maydolong, Eastern Samar
- Salcedo, Eastern Samar
- San Policarpo, Eastern Samar
- Sulat, Eastern Samar
- Taft, Eastern Samar
- Albuera, Leyte
- City of Baybay, Leyte
- Dulag, Leyte
- Matag-Ob, Leyte
- Palo, Leyte
- Tunga, Leyte
- Capul, Northern Samar
- Lapinig, Northern Samar
- Lavezares, Northern Samar
- San Antonio, Northern Samar
- San Jose, Northern Samar
- Victoria, Northern Samar
- Western Samar, Samar
- Marabut, Samar
- Pagsanghan, Samar
- Anahawan, Southern Leyte
- City of Maasin, Southern Leyte
- Hinundayan, Southern Leyte
- Libagon, Southern Leyte
- Limasawa, Southern Leyte
- Macrohon, Southern Leyte
- Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte
- Pintuyan, Southern Leyte
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga City
- Dapitan City, Zamboanga Del Norte
- Dipolog City, Zamboanga Del Norte
- Piñan (New Piñan), Zamboanga Del Norte
- Polanco, Zamboanga Del Norte
- Rizal, Zamboanga Del Norte
- Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay
- Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay
Northern Mindanao
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Iligan City
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Bacolod, Lanao del Norte
- Clarin, Misamis Occidental
- Jimenez, Misamis Occidental
- Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental
- Panaon, Misamis Occidental
- Alubijid, Misamis Oriental
- Binuangan, Misamis Oriental
- City of El Salvador, Misamis Oriental
- Initao, Misamis Oriental
- Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental
- Libertad, Misamis Oriental
- Lugait, Misamis Oriental
- Naawan, Misamis Oriental
- Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental
- Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
- Davao City
- Montevista, Davao de Oro
- Cateel, Davao Oriental
- City of Mati, Davao Oriental
Soccsksargen
- North Cotabato, Cotabato
- City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
- President Roxas, Cotabato
- Polomolok, South Cotabato
- Santo Niño, South Cotabato
- City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
- Surigao del Sur
- Surigao City
- Butuan City
- Carmen, Agusan del Norte
- Jabonga, Agusan del Norte
- Magallanes, Agusan del Norte
- Nasipit, Agusan del Norte
- Bunawan, Agusan del Sur
- Loreto, Agusan del Sur
- Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur
- Loreto, Dinagat Islands
- Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte
Meanwhile, these areas are placed under Alert Level 2:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
Cagayan Valley
- Nueva Vizcaya
Calabarzon
- Quezon
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan
Bicol
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
Western Visayas
- Antique
- Iloilo
- Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Western Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- City of Isabela
Northern Mindanao
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao Occidental
Soccsksargen
- North Cotabato
- South Cotabato
- General Santos City
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Basilan
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
All other component cities and municipalities not mentioned are classified under Alert Level 2.
