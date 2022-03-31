Philippines
We Decide Picture of presidentiables
39 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Quick links to the 2022 Philippine elections
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
COVID-19

LIST: Metro Manila, other areas stay under Alert Level 1 until April 15

Rappler.com
LIST: Metro Manila, other areas stay under Alert Level 1 until April 15

FREE RIDE. Commuters crowd the MRT at the Araneta Cubao Station during the first day of the work week to avail of the month-long free train ride implemented by the government.

Jire Carreon/Rappler

Check this page to see the alert level status for COVID-19 of your area

MANILA, Philippines – Virus epicenter Metro Manila is to remain under Alert Level 1 status from April 1 to 15, Malacañang announced on Thursday, March 31.

Other areas placed under Alert Level 1 during the same timeframe are the following:

Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Baguio City
  • Lagawe, Mt. Province
  • Lamut, Mt. Province
Ilocos Region
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan,
  • Dagupan City
Cagayan Valley
  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • City of Santiago
  • Quirino
  • Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya
  • Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
  • Dupax Del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya
  • Solano, Nueva Vizcaya
  • Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya
Central Luzon
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • Angeles City
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Olongapo City
Calabarzon
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Rizal
  • Lucena City
  • Tayabas City, Quezon
  • Lucban, Quezon
  • Mauban, Quezon
  • Pagbilao, Quezon
  • Plaridel, Quezon
  • Polillo, Quezon
  • Quezon, Quezon
  • Sampaloc, Quezon
Mimaropa
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Puerto Princesa City
  • Lubang, Occidental Mindoro
  • Culion, Palawan
Bicol Region
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Naga City
  • Daet, Camarines Norte
  • San Vicente, Camarines Norte
  • Bombon, Camarines Sur
  • Cabusao, Camarines Sur
  • Camaligan, Camarines Sur
  • Iriga City, Camarines Sur
  • Presentacion (Parubcan), Camarines Sur
  • San Fernando, Camarines Sur
  • Barcelona, Sorsogon
  • Bulusan, Sorsogon
  • Casiguran, Sorsogon
  • City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon
  • Gubat, Sorsogon
  • Juban, Sorsogon
  • Magallanes, Sorsogon
  • Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon
Western Visayas
  • Aklan
  • Guimaras
  • Capiz
  • Bacolod City
  • Iloilo City
  • San Jose, Antique
  • Sebaste, Antique
  • Anilao, Iloilo
  • Balasan, Iloilo
  • Banate, Iloilo
  • Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo
  • Barotac Viejo, Iloilo
  • Bingawan, Iloilo
  • Concepcion, Iloilo
  • Dueñas, Iloilo
  • Guimbal, Iloilo
  • Janiuay, Iloilo
  • Lemery, Iloilo
  • Mina, Iloilo
  • Pototan, Iloilo
  • San Dioniso, Iloilo
  • Santa Barbara, Iloilo
  • Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), Negros Occidental
  • La Carlota City, Negros Occidental
  • Pulupandan, Negros Occidental
  • Sagay City, Negros Occidental
  • San Enrique, Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
  • Siquijor
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Batuan, Bohol
  • Corella, Bohol
  • Dimiao, Bohol
  • Jagna, Bohol
  • Lila, Bohol
  • Loay, Bohol
  • Loboc, Bohol
  • Sikatuna, Bohol
  • Tagbilaran City, Bohol
  • Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
  • Biliran
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City
  • Arteche, Eastern Samar
  • Balangkayan, Eastern Samar
  • Can-Avid, Eastern Samar
  • City of Borongan, Eastern Samar
  • Jipapad, Eastern Samar
  • Maydolong, Eastern Samar
  • Salcedo, Eastern Samar
  • San Policarpo, Eastern Samar
  • Sulat, Eastern Samar
  • Taft, Eastern Samar
  • Albuera, Leyte
  • City of Baybay, Leyte
  • Dulag, Leyte
  • Matag-Ob, Leyte
  • Palo, Leyte
  • Tunga, Leyte
  • Capul, Northern Samar
  • Lapinig, Northern Samar
  • Lavezares, Northern Samar
  • San Antonio, Northern Samar
  • San Jose, Northern Samar
  • Victoria, Northern Samar
  • Western Samar, Samar
  • Marabut, Samar
  • Pagsanghan, Samar
  • Anahawan, Southern Leyte
  • City of Maasin, Southern Leyte
  • Hinundayan, Southern Leyte
  • Libagon, Southern Leyte
  • Limasawa, Southern Leyte
  • Macrohon, Southern Leyte
  • Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte
  • Pintuyan, Southern Leyte
Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Zamboanga City
  • Dapitan City, Zamboanga Del Norte
  • Dipolog City, Zamboanga Del Norte
  • Piñan (New Piñan), Zamboanga Del Norte
  • Polanco, Zamboanga Del Norte
  • Rizal, Zamboanga Del Norte
  • Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay
Northern Mindanao
  • Camiguin
  • Bukidnon
  • Iligan City
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Bacolod, Lanao del Norte
  • Clarin, Misamis Occidental
  • Jimenez, Misamis Occidental
  • Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental
  • Panaon, Misamis Occidental
  • Alubijid, Misamis Oriental
  • Binuangan, Misamis Oriental
  • City of El Salvador, Misamis Oriental
  • Initao, Misamis Oriental
  • Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental
  • Libertad, Misamis Oriental
  • Lugait, Misamis Oriental
  • Naawan, Misamis Oriental
  • Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental
  • Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
  • Davao City
  • Montevista, Davao de Oro
  • Cateel, Davao Oriental
  • City of Mati, Davao Oriental
Soccsksargen
  • North Cotabato, Cotabato
  • City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
  • President Roxas, Cotabato
  • Polomolok, South Cotabato
  • Santo Niño, South Cotabato
  • City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Surigao City
  • Butuan City
  • Carmen, Agusan del Norte
  • Jabonga, Agusan del Norte
  • Magallanes, Agusan del Norte
  • Nasipit, Agusan del Norte
  • Bunawan, Agusan del Sur
  • Loreto, Agusan del Sur
  • Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur
  • Loreto, Dinagat Islands
  • Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte

Meanwhile, these areas are placed under Alert Level 2:

Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Benguet
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
Cagayan Valley
  • Nueva Vizcaya
Calabarzon
  • Quezon
Mimaropa
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Palawan
Bicol
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate
Western Visayas
  • Antique
  • Iloilo
  • Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
  • Cebu
  • Bohol
  • Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Western Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
  • City of Isabela
Northern Mindanao
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao Occidental
Soccsksargen
  • North Cotabato
  • South Cotabato
  • General Santos City
  • Sarangani
  • Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Dinagat Islands
 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
  • Basilan
  • Cotabato City
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Maguindanao
  • Sulu
  • Tawi-Tawi

All other component cities and municipalities not mentioned are classified under Alert Level 2.

– Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

COVID-19