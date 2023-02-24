LIST: Protests and activities to commemorate 37th People Power anniversary

Different groups and institutions organize several protests and activities to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in 37 years, the Philippines is set to commemorate the uprising along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) in 1986 under the namesake of toppled dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Known as the People Power Revolution, the revolt stemmed from the immense human rights abuses and massive plunder of the Marcoses.

This year’s anniversary differs from previous commemorations given the return of the Marcoses to the Malacañang Palace.

As Filipinos mark the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, various groups and institutions organized several activities and protests to remember the historic uprising and shed some light on issues that continue to whitewash atrocities during Martial Law. (READ: Martial Law 101: Things you should know)

Here’s a list of upcoming protests and activities in commemoration of the 37th People Power Revolution:

ONLINE

●Bicol University of Education Social Studies Club

The Bicol University of Education Social Studies Club will conduct a webinar to rekindle the EDSA spirit in today’s generation and remember the historical event that happened 37 years ago. The webinar will be held via Zoom on Saturday, February 25 from 1 pm to 4:30 pm.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/EDSAriwaEDSAdiwa

● The Spires of San Beda University

The Spires of San Beda University is hosting an art-making contest limited only to the San Beda Community to honor and celebrate the sacrifices of the Filipinos during the EDSA revolution. The contest aims to express the students’ overall lessons, thoughts, and feelings they have toward the said historical event. Top entries will win prizes.

Submission of entries is open from February 21 to February 25 at noon only. Winners will be announced on February 25 at 6 pm.

The link for submission can be found here: https://forms.gle/U6FYTCJqD4TJvBvt7

● League of Filipino Students

The League of Filipino Students is organizing a Twitter Space on February 25 at 8 pm to discuss Philippine independence and national sovereignty. It aims to cover how Filipinos consider freedom and sovereignty gained from the EDSA People Power Revolution. The discussion will be streamed on Twitter Spaces and the League of Filipino Students’ Facebook page.

Interested participants may sign up via this link: tinyurl.com/JoinLFSPh

ON-GROUND

● Protest at People Power Monument

Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) is among those leading a protest to denounce the “worsening Philippine situation” under Marcos Jr. It will held on Saturday, February 25 at 9 am at the People Power Monument.

Anakbayan will also be leading a protest action at the same time at the EDSA Shrine.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Medical Students Association is calling on medical, allied health, and health professionals to participate in the upcoming mobilization and offer fundamental first-aid services on February 25, 9 am at the People Power Monument.

On EDSA 37, PMSA invites all medical, allied health students, and health workers to join the upcoming mobilization and provide basic first aid services.



We’ll also be offering PAUNANG LUNAS, an online first aid training for demonstrations.



Register now: https://t.co/fG9HLTuof8 pic.twitter.com/ufa7BvIEqw — Philippine Medical Students’ Association (@PMSANational) February 18, 2023

Volunteers are advised to bring the following materials:

Elastic bandage

Micropore

4×4 sterile gauze

Betadine/Betadine swab

Triangular bandage

Sterile gloves

Bandage scissors

Alcohol/ alcohol swab

Cotton balls/tip

Interested participants may register via the link provided above.

● Tindig Pilipinas

In celebration of the 1st anniversary of the Kakampink movement and the 37th year anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, Tindig Pilipinas is leading a house-to-house campaign. Those interested to join are encouraged to visit different communities and distribute educational materials about EDSA People Power Revolution, and paint “EDSA-inspired” and “Angat Pangarap” murals.

Those in Metro Manila can join the short program and mass that will be held by Tindig Pilipinas on February 25, 9 am, at the EDSA Shrine.

● Active Vista PH

To honor and revisit the essence of the People Power Revolution, Active Vista PH will screen 11,103, a documentary on martial law, for free at Sine Pop, Cinema ’76 Film Society, and the Bantayog ng mga Bayani from February 24 to 25.

The 11,103 screening at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani will be followed by a special forum with Martial Law survivors Ed de la Torre, activist and former priest; Dr. Aurora Parong, chairperson of Amnesty International Philippines; and Prof. Xiao Chua, Filipino public historian.

On EDSA @ 37, listen to the stories of Martial Law survivors.



11,103 𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 at Sine Pop, Cinema ’76 Film Society, and the Bantayog ng mga Bayani from 𝗙𝗲𝗯 𝟮𝟰 to 𝟮𝟱, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯.



REGISTER: https://t.co/QODv30ptbe#TayoAngEDSA37 pic.twitter.com/zxuzMC64Hi — Active Vista (@ActiveVistaPH) February 16, 2023

Do you know of any other initiatives or events held in honor of the 37th anniversary of EDSA People Power? You may send details to move.ph@rappler.com. – with reports from Kevin Ortiz, Joan Alindogan, Angelica Coleto/Rappler.com

Kevin Ortiz is a Rappler volunteer from the Cavite State University – Imus Campus. He is currently a sophomore taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Joan Alindogan is a Rappler Intern from TRACE College Inc. Los Baños Laguna. She is currently in her junior year taking up AB Communication Arts.

Angelica Coleto is a Rappler intern from Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa campus. She is currently a sophomore taking up Bachelor of Arts Major in Literary and Cultural Studies.