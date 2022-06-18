LIST: Road closures, rerouting on Marcos inauguration

A team is seen currently conducting an ocular inspection at the National Museum where President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to be sworn in as the 17th chief executive, on June 2, 2022. The inaugural committee has already conducted an ocular inspection around the area and the National Museum of the Philippines building and its surrounding areas meet their requirements for the June 30 event. Rappler

Note these road closures on June 30, when Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes his oath as president

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy traffic is expected on June 30, the day Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to take his oath as president.

His inauguration will be held at the National Museum.

In a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, June 18, National Capital Region Police Office public information officer Police Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Tecson outlined the road closures and rerouting scheme planned for June 30.

Road closures

Stretch of P. Burgos Avenue from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard

Stretch of Finance Road from P. Burgos to Taft Avenue

Stretch of TM Kalaw Avenue from Taft Avenue to Roxas boulevard

Stretch of Maria Orosa Street from P. Burgos Avenue to TM Kalaw Avenue

Stretch of General Luna street from P. Burgos Avenue to. Muralla Street

Stretch of C. Victoria Street from Taft Avenue to Muralla Street

Stretch of Ayala Boulevard from General Solano Street to Taft Avenue

Taft Avenue corner Ayala Boulevard will be on Stop and Go traffic scheme.

Rerouting

Those coming from three bridges, namely McArthur, Jones, and Quezon, who intend to use P. Burgos Avenue can use Taft or Kalaw Avenue to point of destination.

Those coming from Mel Lopez Boulevard who intend to use P. Burgos Avenue will have to use Roxas Boulevard or Kalaw Avenue to point of destination.

Trailer trucks or heavy vehicles coming from Delpan bridge shall take a U-turn to Anda Circle to the northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard to C-3 to the point of destination.

Vehicles coming from P. Casal Street intending to use Ayala Boulevard will take a right turn to C. Palanca Street to point of destination.

Those coming from UN Avenue intending to use Ayala Boulevard via Romualdez Street will go straight to Taft Avenue to point of destination.

Those coming from Taft Avenue can use Ayala Boulevard then go straight to Lawton to point of destination.

Trailer trucks coming from Quirino Avenue shall go straight to Nagtahan bridge to Lacson Avenue to point of destination. – Rappler.com