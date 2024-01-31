2 crew members dead, 2 Chinese hurt as vessels collide off Batangas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MISHAP. Philippine Coast Guard personnel carry an injured Chinese after a maritime collision off Batangas on January 31, 2024.

The Coast Guard dispatches a team to help 105 passengers, including Swedes and Chinese, and 19 crew members

BATANGAS, Philippines – Two Filipino crew members died, while two Chinese were hurt after two passenger vessels collided in the waters off Verde Islands, Batangas, at around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 31.

Philippine Coast Guard-Batangas Station Captain Jerome Jeciel said the accident killed the captain and third mate of Hop & Go 1 fast craft.

Two Chinese, both passengers of the ferry, were hurt in the accident.

The Coast Guard sub-station in Puerto Galera, Mindoro, dispatched a team to help 105 passengers, including Swedes and Chinese, and 19 crew members of Ocean Jet 6. All were taken to the Calapan port and are safe.

Initial investigation showed that Ocean Jet 6 was headed to Calapan from Batangas, while Hop & Go 1 was en route to Batangas from Puerto Galera when they collided.

Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, PCG commandant, ordered a further investigation into the collision, while the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) suspended the safety certificates of the two vessels.

MARINA-Region IV Director Joey Victoria said the vessels are prohibited from operating pending investigation results. – Rappler.com