CNN Philippines website, social media erased after shutdown | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Nearly all traces of CNN Philippines’ website and social media presence… including stories and posts on Facebook and X, are erased Wednesday night, January 31.

The Supreme Court dismisses Rappler’s petition, which sought to challenge the ban on presidential coverages imposed during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Two Filipino crew members die, while two Chinese suffer injuries after two passenger vessels collided in the waters off Verde Islands, Batangas… on Wednesday, January 31.

Judges at the International Court of Justice decline to rule on allegations that Russia was responsible for shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Filipina actress Janella Salvador joins forces with Thai actor Win Metawin for the very first time in the film Under Parallel Skies. — Rappler.com