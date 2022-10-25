Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Abra

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocked the province of Abra on late Tuesday evening, October 25, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The Phivolcs said the earthquake struck at 10:59 pm, with the epicenter at Tineg, Abra, and a depth of 28 kilometers. The agency warned of damage and aftershocks.
Phivolcs said the following are the reported intensities:
- Intensity V – Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- Intensity IV – Baguio City
Abra was also the epicenter of a strong magnitude 7 earthquake that rocked Luzon last July 27.
Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc suspended classes in all levels, both in public and private schools, as well as work in government offices on Wednesday, October 26, “to prioritize the inspection of infrastructure damage” following the earthquake. – Rappler.com
