Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Abra

(1st UPDATE) The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warns of damage and aftershocks

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocked the province of Abra on late Tuesday evening, October 25, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The Phivolcs said the earthquake struck at 10:59 pm, with the epicenter at Tineg, Abra, and a depth of 28 kilometers. The agency warned of damage and aftershocks.

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 25 October 2022 – 10:59 PM

Magnitude = 6.7

Depth = 028 km

Location = 17.76°N, 120.76°E – 007 km N 58° W of Tineg (Abra)

Phivolcs said the following are the reported intensities:

Intensity V – Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Intensity IV – Baguio City

Abra was also the epicenter of a strong magnitude 7 earthquake that rocked Luzon last July 27.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc suspended classes in all levels, both in public and private schools, as well as work in government offices on Wednesday, October 26, “to prioritize the inspection of infrastructure damage” following the earthquake. – Rappler.com