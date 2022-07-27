Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Abra

(1st UPDATE) Phivolcs says damage and aftershocks are expected from the strong earthquake on Wednesday, July 27, which was also felt in other parts of Luzon

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocked the island region of Luzon on Wednesday morning, July 27, with the epicenter located in the province of Abra.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake struck at 8:43 am on Wednesday, at a depth of 25 kilometers.

Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

In a statement, Abra Representative Ching Bernos confirmed the quake “caused damage to many households and establishments.”

“I urge everyone to stay alert and to prioritize safety in light of the possibilities of aftershocks that might be felt after that strong earthquake. We are monitoring the situation on the ground and gathering information on the extent of the damage to the province,” Bernos said.

“My office is also actively coordinating with proper authorities on what can be done to assist families and communities that were severely affected by this earthquake.”

The quake was also felt in other parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. In its initial bulletin, Phivolcs said Intensity IV was felt in Quezon City.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com