Aparri, Cagayan vice mayor, 5 others killed in ambush in Nueva Vizcaya

Gunmen fire at Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and his companions who were aboard a vehicle outside a school in Nueva Vizcaya

MANILA, Philippines – Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda was among six people killed in an ambush in Nueva Vizcaya province on Sunday, February 19, provincial police confirmed.

Alameda was with five companions aboard a van that was parked outside a school in Sitio Kinacao, Barangay Baretbet, Bagabag town, when a group of gunmen fired at their vehicle.

A spot report from the police station in Bagabag said the suspects were “more or less six people” onboard a white Mitsubishi Adventure with plate number SFN 713.

Authorities are hunting down the gunmen who immediately fled the crime scene.

Alameda has been vice mayor of Aparri since 2019. He won a second term in May 2022 after a tight race. – Rappler.com