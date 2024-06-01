LIST: June 2024 special non-working days in PH provinces, cities, towns

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – This is a compilation of special non-working days in various localities in the Philippines for June 2024, as proclaimed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- June 1 – Mayoyao, Ifugao, via Proclamation No. 553, s. 2024
- June 1 – Palapag, Northern Samar, via Proclamation No. 539, s. 2024
- June 3 – Ayungon, Negros Oriental, via Proclamation No. 536, s. 2024
- June 6 – Bamban, Tarlac, via Proclamation No. 547, s. 2024
- June 6 – Zamboanga del Norte, via Proclamation No. 550, s. 2024
- June 11 – Rizal province, via Proclamation No. 554, s. 2024
- June 13 – Silay, Negros Occidental, via Proclamation No. 551, s. 2024
- June 15 – Pampanga, via Proclamation No. 555, s. 2024
- June 15 – Angeles City, via Proclamation No. 556, s. 2024
- June 17 – Lapu-Lapu City, via Proclamation No. 558, s. 2024
- June 17 – Maco, Davao de Oro, via Proclamation No. 559, s. 2024
- June 18 – Presentacion, Camarines Sur, via Proclamation No. 560, s. 2024
- June 21 – Balete, Batangas, via Proclamation No. 561, s. 2024
- June 21 – Bingawan, Iloilo, via Proclamation No. 552, s. 2024
- June 21 – Maasim, Sarangani, via Proclamation No. 562, s. 2024
- June 21 – Bayugan, Agusan del Sur, via Proclamation No. 557, s. 2024
- June 22 – Santa Teresita, Cagayan, via Proclamation No. 563, s. 2024
- June 24 – Masbate, via Proclamation No. 564, s. 2024
