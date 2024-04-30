19 Camarines Norte drug procurement deals in 2023 had FDA certification issues – COA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

State auditors acknowledged that most of the deficiencies had been subsequently addressed, but questioned why compliance was completed after the perfection of the contracts

MANILA, Philippines – More than half of the Camarines Norte provincial government’s procurement contracts for drugs and medicines, laboratory supplies and medical devices in 2023 had deficiencies in certificates of product registrations (CPRs).

This was among the findings of state auditors in their report released on April 23. The deficiencies were found in 11 laboratory supplies contracts, seven on drugs and medicines procurement, and one medical devices delivery contract.

The auditors said the deficiencies found in 19 of the 37 contracts inked in 2023 are the following:

Incomplete submission of CPRs including special conditions

Attached copies of the CPRs were illegible and the name of the certifying officer was omitted

There were variances noted between the purchase order and the CPR in terms of the unit, dosage, and measurement

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues the CPR to attest that products’ complied with quality, safety, and efficacy standards

The audit team said that a member of the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) disclosed in an interview “that to streamline the procurement process, suppliers were given consideration during post-qualification stage for the delayed compliance with CPRs.”

“This leniency is intended to address the difficulties encountered by suppliers in securing the said document from their respective manufacturers,” the auditors said, citing the TWG member.

The TWG member also that the suppliers were duly reminded that CPRs are mandatory documentary requirements. He said the variances on the unit, dosage, and measurements are due to the procurement lists of local hospitals that include phased-out items or products no longer available in the market.

He assured the auditors that the management of the hospitals began a review to address the issues.

The BAC chairperson said the committee proceeded on the belief that the documents from the suppliers passed the TWG’s review in the post-qualification stage and had been determined to be compliant with all the needed requirements.

The auditors acknowledged that most of the deficiencies had been subsequently addressed, but questioned why compliance was completed after the perfection of the contracts.

“This condition defeats the purpose of post-qualification which is intended to determine the suppliers’ compliance with and responsiveness to the requirements and conditions specified in the Bidding Documents during procurement,” the Commission on Audit (COA) said.

COA also warned that the practice of allowing the belated compliance of suppliers with requirements risked awarding contracts to non-responsive bidders ended up being awarded contracts. – Rappler.com