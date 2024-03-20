FACT CHECK: Height Maxx Nutri-C Tall is not FDA approved

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine FDA issued an advisory in August 2023 urging the public to avoid purchasing and consuming Height Maxx Nutri-C Tall

Claim: Height Maxx Nutri-C Tall, a food supplement that claims to boost height, is registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the TikTok content bearing the claim has garnered 58,900 reactions, 1,502 favorites, 1,835 shares, and 9.7 million views. The video is accompanied by visuals of FDA logos, packaging, and alleged approval forms, further misleading consumers.

A TikTok shop review of the product shows that buyers of Height Maxx receive a printed FDA form stating it was approved by the regulatory body.

Not FDA registered: Despite advertised claims, Height Maxx Nutri-C Tall is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s list of approved drug products.

The FDA issued Advisory No. 2023-2241 in August 2023, urging healthcare professionals and the public to avoid purchasing and consuming the unregistered food supplement “Height Maxx Nutri-C Tall.”

Debunked: A TikTok video posted by licensed Filipino physician Dr. Winston Kilimanjaro Tiwaquen, more popularly known as “Dr. Kilimanguru” on social media, debunked the claim that this product was FDA-approved. He emphasized that the average individual reaches his or her maximum height by age 18, and no medication or supplement can increase height beyond this point.

Dr. Kilimanguru is a content creator known for his medical-related posts. He started creating health-related content after he passed the medical board exam in 2020.

Promised effect not possible: The MedlinePlus website of the United States National Library of Medicine said that about 80% of an individual’s height is determined by DNA sequence.

According to the health website Wellness Center and a medically-reviewed article by Medical News Today, increasing height significantly with supplements is impossible. Health website Healthline also said that supplements only work in a “few cases” to increase height in children and stop the shrinking of adults.

CGF or Chlorella Growth Factor was also mentioned in the video as an ingredient of Height Maxx . According to WebMD, supplements containing CGF are safe to be taken orally for 2-3 months only and that longer consumption should be approved by licensed medical professionals. – Rappler.com

This fact check was written by a group of students under the Social Media and Dynamics class of Professor Patrick Ernest Celso from the University of Santo Tomas. It was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor.

