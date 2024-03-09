COA praises Balanga Water District for remaining profitable without raising rates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOVERNMENT AGENCY. Facade of the Balanga Water District in this undated photo.

The Balanga Water District has posted a positive net income every year for the past five years, even though it has not increased its rates since 2013, and despite higher maintenance and operating costs

The Commission on Audit (COA) lauded the Balanga Water District in Bataan province for remaining profitable for the fifth consecutive year, despite numerous ongoing projects and stagnant rates.

According to an audit report published on February 28, the water district posted a net income of P7.26 million in 2023.

The Balanga Water District has not increased its water rates since 2013, even though the agency has been dealing with higher maintenance and operating costs.

For instance, the water district has expanded its services to accommodate 20,278 households in 23 out of the Balanga City’s 25 villages.

Service connections have also increased from 15,490 in 2019 to 20,278 in 2023.

Last year, the Balanga Water District also completed 10 projects worth P7.32 million for the expansion of the water supply system.

“The (Balanga Water District) has successfully implemented various rehabilitation and expansion projects for the water supply system. They have also increased the number of water service connections each year in conformity with the Updated Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, thus, residents within their coverage area have access to water services,” the report read.

In the four years before 2023, the water district earned P10.33 million (2019), P13.1 million (2020), P11.94 million (2021), and P660,990 (2022).

The increase in compensation of agency personnel due to the implementation of the third tranche of the salary standardization law, as well as the surge in electricity rates, led to the net income of less than a million pesos in 2022.

The Balanga Water District passed a resolution in March year, seeking permission from the Local Water Utilities Administration to raise its minimum charge from P150 to P180 for 0 to 10 cubic meters of water consumption, but the request is still pending with the LWUA. – Rappler.com