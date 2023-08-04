Missing Cessna plane found in Apayao, 2 bodies recovered

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOUND. Authorities check the wreckage of the Cessna 152 training aircraft RPC-8598 of Echo Air International Aviation Academy, Incorporated in Sitio Matad, Barangay Salvacion, Luna, Apayao, on August 3, 2023 u2013 two days after the plane with two passengers went missing.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says it has suspended the operations of the aircraft operator, Echo Air International Aviation Academy, pending the investigation

MANILA, Philippines –The Cagayan-bound Cessna 152 training plane that went missing earlier this week was found in Apayao, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Friday, August 4.

CAAP said the search and rescue team “recovered two bodies believed to be the two occupants of the ill-fated Cessna 152 aircraft,” referring to the flight instructor and his student, an Indian national, who were on board the plane when it went missing on Tuesday, August 1.

CAAP said the training aircraft of Echo Air International Aviation Academy, Incorporated, was found in Sitio Matad, Barangay Salvacion in Luna, Apayao, on Thursday, August 3.

It said that it suspended the operations of Echo Air International Aviation Academy pending the investigation.

“Investigators from the CAAP Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) are also already on the crash site to conduct the investigation,” CAAP said.

The light plane left Laoag International Airport past noon on Tuesday, August 1, en route to Cauayan Airport in Isabela, and then Tuguegarao Airport in Cagayan, where it was supposed to land past 3 pm.

The search and rescue team included the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), different local government units (LGUs), and other civilian volunteers, CAAP said. – Rappler.com